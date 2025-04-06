Brand Power is Huge in College Basketball and Ross Hodge Has Felt the Impact of WVU's
Anytime a coach makes the jump from a mid-major to a Power Four job, one of the very first things they'll notice is how they're able to reach more recruits and be in contention for more coveted recruits because of the resources they have available to them, including the brand.
According to new West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge, the Flying WV logo, and the history that the basketball program has give WVU a strong brand power. He's only been on the job for a little under two weeks, but he's already felt the impact.
“West Virginia basketball…it’s a powerful brand. I can tell you I was blown away at the power of the brand of West Virginia basketball across the entire nation. It resonates with people. Anytime you have an alumni as the most famous iconic logo in any professional sport, it’s something to be extremely proud of. Coach (Joe) Mazzulla and what he’s doing with the (Boston) Celtics, it’s someone that I admire with how he’s able to profess his faith on a big stage.”
The other thing Hodge can and will certainly use in his recruiting pitch is how West Virginia has the No. 1-rated homecourt advantage in all of college basketball, according to KenPom. With strong fan support, competitive NIL packages, and a rich history of success, Hodge should be able to recruit some of the top talent in the country and take the Mountaineers to heights they haven't been to in a long time.
