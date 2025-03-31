MAILBAG: Chester Frazier Outlook, Wren Baker's Future, Spring Game Opponents + More
After an eventful couple of weeks, we're back to calmer waters in the West Virginia On SI mailbag. Now, folks are curious as to who Ross Hodge will hire to be a part of his staff among other things.
To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) or reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday.
From @CarterSzn2:
Q: Hey Schuyler, is Ross Hodge going to keep Coach Chester Frazier on his staff?
A: I would be surprised if he does. That's nothing against Chester Frazier, either. It's rare that a new head coach retains any members of a previous staff, regardless of how good they are. It's a familiarity and comfort thing with coaches. Is it possible to keep him? Yes. Will it happen? Probably not. I haven't heard anything to suggest he will, at least at this point.
From @NickYore:
Q: Was Crutchfield ever considered with the obvious WVU ties? Plenty of older coaches thriving and McCollum proved D2 can translate.
A: A name on the list? Perhaps, but that's probably the extent of it. There wasn't much consideration there with Crutchfield if at all, to be honest. Baker values head coaching experience at this level. The McCollum thing was different because he was also much younger and had a direct tie to him. Doesn't really make sense to hire a 69-year-old head coach. There'd be a chance Crutchfield retires in the next handful of years and you're right back in the same spot again.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Do you think Hodge will bring his full staff from North Texas with him or do you think he changes it up a little bit and gets some coaches from other schools?
A: I doubt it will be the entire staff from North Texas, but he'll certainly bring some guys with him. As DeVries did a year ago, I expect Hodge will bring in some assistants that he's never worked with before, either. Will it be top assistants like Chester Frazier? I wouldn't set the bar that high, but it's possible.
From @sbayne32:
Q: What is the likelihood Chester Frazier is retained and what will it take to do so?
A: I don't think it would take as much as people would think. Just the same title and pay (maybe a little more) would do the trick. Then again, he could be a head coaching candidate for others with openings or a top assistant at another Power Four school. If that happens, it'll be hard to keep him around, if that's what Hodge wants to do.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: What are the chances that Chester Frazier is retained on staff?
A: As mentioned in a couple of previous answers, the odds aren't very high. Then again, anything can happen in this business. Nowadays, it's more about being able to have competitive NIL packages than having developers of talent on your staff. If Frazier moves on, WVU will be okay. Frazier is elite and will have other intriguing opportunities.
From @MrEd315:
Q: If and when the NCAA allows college football teams to scrimmage one another in the spring, which school(s) should WVU consider?
A: This is a great question. I would love to see Louisville, Maryland, Syracuse, Virginia, Boston College - one of those ACC teams they have a bit of a history with. Some would say Marshall because, in some ways, it would make the Herd fans happy, but I still don't think it would benefit WVU.
What I think should happen is a preseason game (or two) in August where you play someone from the FCS level and FCS opponents during the regular season become banned. Teams shouldn't get a free win during the season and it would also allow coaches to better understand what they have before their first true game. Every other sport at every level has preseason games. Why doesn't college football?
From @jeffreyaweber:
Q: Some people are/were worried that Wren would bolt for a bigger job as soon as one opens. Do you, Schuyler think the DDV fiasco galvanized Wren as a longer-term Mountaineer? Now he really knows what it’s like to be one of us.
A: Anytime you have a good player, coach, AD, etc., there will be rumors floating around speculating about their future. When it comes to Wren Baker, folks will just have to get used to his name being tossed around. He's never given any indication of wanting to leave and I wouldn't expect him to. Not anytime soon at least. I don't want to speak for the man, but he and his family appear very happy to be in Morgantown and would probably like to plant roots here. I don't think there should be any fear of him leaving.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Guard Javon Small Declares for the 2025 NBA Draft
West Virginia Reaches Out to Two-Way Division II Star Guard in Transfer Portal
Rich Rodriguez Gives His Thoughts on WVU's New Hoops Coach Ross Hodge
Sun Belt Player of the Year to Meet Virtually with West Virginia, Several Others