MAILBAG: Current Roster Makeup, Remaining Portal Needs, Super Regional Odds + More
Good Tuesday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: How do you like the way the basketball team is being built right now, and who should fans keep an eye on going forward?
A: I'm actually quite surprised by how quickly and efficiently this roster is coming together. I'm not too shocked by the quality of players Ross Hodge and Co. are landing because he's an easy guy to connect with, plus, the WVU brand sells itself. I could be wrong, but it felt like it took much longer for things to come together a year ago under Darian DeVries.
As far as someone to keep your eye on, I would say UTSA transfer Smurf Millender. He's probably the next target who will shut his recruitment down, likely after his WVU visit.
From @wi_thompson:
Q: Let’s talk baseball, can you see WVU getting to the super regionals again with our pitching staff? We know the jury is still out with the schedule of non-top 25 teams played on the schedule.
A: I think they're absolutely capable of reaching supers again, mainly because they have the offense to carry them there. Pitching, in my opinion, gets more important the deeper your run is in the NCAA Tournament. In regionals, you're seeing different teams, whereas in supers, you get the same lineups game after game, meaning your pitching better be fine-tuned or hitters will start teeing off on you the more they see your stuff. I've been pleased with the progression of the pitching staff as a whole.
It's far from perfect, but it's a group they can win with, given they continue to steadily improve and stay healthy. I get the national pushback about the schedule, but it's still incredibly difficult to put up the offensive numbers they are consistently, regardless of opponent.
From Lane Perkins (Facebook):
Q: With the influx of talent that has been acquired within the basketball program, what specific needs do you feel are still needed to round out the team?
A: One of everything, if we're being honest. In an ideal world, they'd land another ballhandler who can facilitate the rock and is a scrappy defensive player. Another 3&D wing with legit length, talking 6'7" or taller, if we want to get specific. And in the frontcourt, a third option at the four to replace Haris Elezovic and an absolute must is finding another center to pair with Harlan Obioha. The way games are officiated nowadays, you have to have two quality options at the five. I'm not sure Abraham Oyeadier is ready to step into that role if he sticks around.
From Albert Morsi (Facebook):
Q: Who have you heard is next to be hired for the coaching staff on the men's basketball team?
A: Phil Forte is the only assistant who has been announced. Jase Herl and Sean McClurg, who were also at North Texas with Hodge, are expected to be announced in the near future. Herl was an assistant there while McClurg was the Director of Scouting, Video, and Analytics.
To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.
