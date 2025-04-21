FCS All-American Linebacker Transfer on Visit to West Virginia
West Virginia is in the process of hosting a number of transfer portal recruits, and one who recently made it to Morgantown is former South Dakota linebacker Gary Bryant III (6'1", 230 lbs), who has two years of eligibility remaining.
Last week, Bryant took an official visit to USC and still has trips to Cal and Syracuse.
This past season, Bryant tallied 103 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a pair of interceptions, which earned him Second-Team FCS Football Central All-America honors.
Coming out of Olney, Maryland, Bryant was an overlooked recruit with his only FBS offers coming from Buffalo and UMass. He opted for South Dakota over other FCS programs such as Albany, Bryant, Delaware State, Merrimack, Rhode Island, Sacred Heart, and a few others. Bryant is a product of Our Lady of Good Counsel, which developed a strong pipeline to WVU under the Neal Brown regime, specifically in the trenches.
Reid Carrico, Ben Cutter, and Colorado State transfer Chase Wilson are the only proven players the Mountaineers currently have at linebacker. North Carolina transfer Ashton Woods and true freshman Michael Hastie have the skillset and potential to make an impact early in their respective careers, but defensive coordinator Zac Alley needs experience in the second level.
