D1Baseball Starting to Show Love for WVU, Calling Them a 'Potential Title Contender'
D1Baseball was the last college baseball outlet/poll to feature West Virginia in its respective top 25 rankings. The Mountaineers made their first appearance in the poll last week, despite having one of the best records in all of college baseball.
Kendall Rogers, the owner of D1Baseball, responded to a frustrated WVU fan's question about the Mountaineers continuing their absence from the poll a couple of weeks ago, saying, "I don't know... take a series from someone with a pulse?"
Since that post, the Mountaineers have ripped off seven straight wins, collecting three-game sweeps over Houston and Cincinnati, in addition to a midweek win over Marshall. None of the three teams are near the top 25, but the tune surrounding WVU has changed.
After watching WVU take three from Houston, Rogers/D1Baseball began to show some true love to WVU for the first time this season, stating, "West Virginia has the look of a potential title contender, and it's only year one for WVU baseball under the direction of head coach Steve Sabins."
So, three wins over Houston changed the thinking?
Regardless of what WVU is ranked, or what the voters think of their resume, they just keep finding ways to win. They've rattled off 14 straight wins, bringing their overall record to 34-4 on the season and 13-3 in league play, sitting atop the Big 12 Conference.
The offense has been there all year for West Virginia, and the pitching staff has been improving as the season moves along. If WVU can get in a position to host a regional, they could be en route to making their first-ever trip to Omaha.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Updated NFL Mock Draft Projections for West Virginia's Wyatt Milum
Top Scoring Guard in the Big South Conference in Talks with West Virginia
Tony Gibson, Marshall Scoop Up Former West Virginia 2025 Signee
West Virginia Enters the Mix for San Jose State WR Transfer TreyShun Hurry