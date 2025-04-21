Honor Huff Reacts to West Virginia Landing Treyson Eaglestaff
West Virginia's basketball roster grew over the weekend with the addition of North Dakota transfer Treysen Eaglestaff, who was highly regarded as one of the best guards in the portal this offseason.
Shortly following the announcement, fellow transfer guard Honor Huff welcomed his newest teammate with a post on his Instagram story, saying, "Let's work!"
In his final season at North Dakota, Eaglestaff averaged 18.9 points per game, shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from three-point range. Along the way, he had some monster performances, piling up 40 against No. 6 Alabama and 51 in the Summit League quarterfinal against South Dakota State.
Combine Eaglestaff's ability to create his own shot with Honor Huff's ability to knock down shots at an extremely high rate, you get a dynamic one-two punch offensively - something the Mountaineers badly needed this past season.
Huff led the Southern Conference in made three-pointers in each of the last two years while at Chattanooga, and this past season, he led the entire country in that category with 131 made triples.
With Ross Hodge at the helm, you know this team will defend. Now that he has a pair of elite scorers on board, WVU could turn some heads in year one of this new regime.
