Updated NFL Mock Draft Projections for West Virginia's Wyatt Milum
Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum's career at West Virginia is over, but he's got a long, prosperous career ahead of him in the NFL, assuming he stays healthy.
This time next week, Milum will be awaiting that phone call that he's dreamt of since he was a kid. Some NFL owner or GM will be on the other line, informing him that he is headed to their city and is officially a part of their future.
The question is, where will he land?
Because of his short wingspan, it's unlikely that he'll stay put at left tackle, although he's played there his entire career. Perhaps some team doesn't make that big of a deal about it and leaves him anchored on the edge where he's most comfortable. Whether he stays at tackle or kicks inside to guard, Milum will be an impactful player at the next level.
If most teams viewed him as an offensive tackle, his value would be slated more toward the top of the second round, possibly late first round. Instead, most mock projections have him going well into the third round.
Recent projections for Milum
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports: Round 3, Pick 85, Denver Broncos
Chad Reuter of NFL.com: Round 3, Pick 95, Minnesota Vikings
Dane Brugler of The Athletic: Round 3, Pick 102, Detroit Lions
Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team: Round 4, Pick 113, San Francisco 49ers
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein's scouting report on Milum
"Tough, strong, and assignment-oriented, Milum possesses the frame and mentality of an NFL player. It’s hard to get excited about his prospects as a tackle due to his shorter arms, but there is no reason to believe Milum can’t bump inside to guard and offer tackle depth in a pinch. He plays with heavy hands in pass protection and has ideal instincts to sniff out twists and stop them in their tracks. He’s hard to bull-rush or push around in the running game, but he will slip and slide off sustain blocks at times due to a narrowing base. His physical profile, play strength, and football intelligence could have him ready as an early starter for gap-scheme teams."
My two cents
Milum will fit in just about any offense, but he just feels like a perfect fit in a cold-weather franchise, specifically some team in the AFC North. Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh could all stand to upgrade their offensive lines. Landing in Pittsburgh would reunite him with his former teammate, Zach Frazier, but Cincinnati is my pick.
