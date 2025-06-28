Darian DeVries Can't Even Congratulate the Man Who Helped Him Land the Indiana Job
This past season, the West Virginia men's basketball team had an extreme lack of depth, yet were still able to reel off several signature wins, including No. 2 Iowa State and picking up the program's first-ever win at Kansas. While Darian DeVries does deserve credit for the terrific coaching job, the man who deserves even more love is Javon Small.
If it weren't for him, the Mountaineers wouldn't have come anywhere close to making the NCAA Tournament, and likely would have had a losing record. No disrespect to the others on the roster, but that's just the truth. Opposing teams double-teamed Small nearly every night, yet he still found a way to put up 18-20 points a night.
The successful season also allowed Darian DeVries the opportunity to become the next head coach at Indiana, and he can thank Small for that. Instead, he hasn't said a word.
On Thursday night, Small was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2025 NBA Draft. Most coaches, even if at another school, would still send out a congratulatory post of some sort to show support for the guy they helped get to the league. Nope. Not DeVries. Instead, he's too busy living his best life at Indiana, you know, the place that would have never called DeVries' phone if it weren't for Small.
Chester Frazier, Nelson Hernandez, and Kory Barnett, who were all on DeVries' staff at WVU, each tweeted about Javon's selection. Hernandez had nearly a dozen tweets/retweets that night about Javon, and Barnett retweeted one of them. This is how it should be.
