Former WVU Stars, College Basketball Analysts, and Wren Baker React to Win Over Kansas
December 31st, 2024 will go down as one of the most memorable days in WVU sports history as the men's basketball team notched its first-ever win at Phog Allen Fieldhouse over the seventh-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
Everything that could have gone wrong before tip-off went wrong for the Mountaineers. Their flight was delayed several hours, they lost power at the hotel early Tuesday morning, and were without two starters - Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry - and still left Lawrence victorious.
Coming into the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self had lost only 18 home games in his 22 seasons on the job. Beating the Jayhawks on their home floor doesn't happen often, and for a group that was pieced together over the summer, it's incredible that they were able to overcome all of the adversity.
Following the win, several WVU alums, administrators, and college basketball analysts gave their reaction to the result on X.
Jon Rothstein - CBS Sports
Dick Vitale - ESPN
Jeff Goodman - Field of 68
Fran Frischilla - ESPN
Wren Baker - WVU Director of Athletics
JJ Wetherholt - Former WVU infielder
Sean McNeil - Former WVU Guard
Erik Stevenson - Former WVU Guard
Deuce McBride - Former WVU Guard
Gordon Gee - WVU President
