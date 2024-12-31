Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's First-Ever Win at Kansas
Just minutes before tip, we learned that West Virginia would be without starters Tucker DeVries and Amani Hansberry against No. 7 Kansas. With those two out of the lineup, it felt like the Mountaineers would have no shot of taking down the Jayhawks. They proved a lot of folks, including myself wrong with a 62-61win.
Here are some takeaways from today's action.
Well, hello, Eduardo Andre!
Andre has played well off the bench this year, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Hansberry typically provides more of an offensive punch, but Andre had it all going for him today. Scoring, rebounding, setting up his teammates, blocking shots - just a complete performance for the Mountaineers' lone seven-footer.
Darian DeVries...a GRAND SLAM HIRE
No Tucker DeVries, no Amani Hansberry, no Jayden Stone...no problem? I mean, just what a tremendous coaching job by DeVries in his first-ever game coaching in the Big 12. To win his first game at the Phog after Bob Huggins fell short several times and went 0-11? Unreal. What's even more impressive is the resume he's already put together in just twelve games on the job. If this is what he can do in twelve games with a team he threw together over the summer, what is the ceiling for him in Morgantown?
Big 12 contender?
It's only one game, but when you knock off Kansas at Kansas without two starters, you have to think this team is a legitimate contender in the Big 12 Conference. Getting DeVries and Hansberry back will be the determining factor. The deeper they get into the season, the more they are going to need those guys for offensive and depth purposes. At the very least, this looks like a surefire NCAA Tournament team.
The Mountaineers will be back at it on Saturday as they play host to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. EST.
