Quick Hits: Getting Healthy, Handling Success, Eduardo Andre's Impact + More
Friday morning, West Virginia men's head basketball coach Darian DeVries spent some time with the media to discuss the win over Kansas and preview Saturday's matchup versus Oklahoma State.
How the team is handling success
“I think they’ve done a good job with it. This group stays pretty grounded pretty workman-like. Get done with the game, and we go to the next game focus on that scout. They stay pretty single-focused on the next opponent.”
The scout on Oklahoma State
“They’re very aggressive, especially defensively. They create a lot of turnovers because of their aggressiveness. And then they do a great job of getting to the rim and drawing fouls. They play to those strengths. They attack in transition every single possession, make or miss.”
If Javon Small (vs. OSU) or Joseph Yesufu (vs. KU) talk about playing their former teams
“I’m sure it has a little added significance for them personally, but I think Joe (Yesufu) and Javon, in this case, they’re both ready to go out and compete and play. I’m sure it means a little more. It was a school that you previously attended, but outside of that, there’s not a lot of guys from both squads that they’ve played with. It’s about trying to win the game.”
If Jayden Stone could play on Saturday
“I think everybody is getting closer. We’re doing everything we can to get everybody back on the floor as soon as possible.”
Eduardo Andre’s impact
“He’s been terrific. I hope he doesn’t get mad at me about this, but one of our first live five-on-five scrimmages in June, I think he had one assist and 17 turnovers. The progress he’s made from then until now and just how comfortable he is…he’s been putting a lot of time into his game. He’s impacting the game in a big way and in a lot of different ways. I love where he’s at, and he’s gaining in confidence, too, you can see it on the floor. He’s playing with a little swagger to him, and that’s fun to see.”
