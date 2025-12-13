Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Ohio State

Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers (8-3) will square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2) in a neutral court game in Cleveland, Ohio. The Buckeyes are slight favorites for this one, but WVU will have a strong contingent of fans on hand to give them a helping hand. Can they cover? Can they win?

Here are my picks for tonight's game.

Spread: Ohio State -4.5

Prediction: Ohio State covers.

Until the Mountaineers prove they can stand up to the challenge, it's hard to back them in these situations. This matchup features a game of contrasting styles, with Ohio State boasting a high-powered offense and West Virginia focusing on its defensive end. I've learned over the years that unless the defensive-minded team is truly elite, the high-powered offense typically has the advantage. West Virginia isn't at that level yet defensively, and if Bruce Thornton gets hot, it could be an uphill battle for the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 143.5

Prediction: Over.

West Virginia doesn't like to get out and run, but they may have to a little to keep pace on the scoreboard. Their ability to turn teams over should create some extra possessions, which will help them reach the 70s. Ohio State has been among the nation's best in defending the three-point, so WVU is going to have to do its thing on the glass to create some second-chance opportunities. I don't know that this game will fly over the total, but if Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff knock down shots from range, it certainly will.

Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

