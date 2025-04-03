How to Watch Ross Hodge's Introductory Press Conference at West Virginia
Thursday morning, West Virginia University will introduce its 24th men's head basketball coach, Ross Hodge, at 9 a.m. ET.
Unlike the Rich Rodriguez introductory presser earlier this winter and Darian DeVries' introduction last year, the press conference will not be open to the public. It will, however, be streamed live on WVU men's basketball X and Facebook pages.
If you're unable to watch, you can follow along with my tweets on X @Callihan_. We will also have the full quotes from the press conference up here on our site shortly after.
Hodge's farewell to North Texas:
“There are no words that could accurately describe how amazing the last eight years have been. The relationships that not only I but my entire family have built during our time in Denton will have a lasting impact on all of us. The love and support we have felt is something I pray each and every person gets to feel at some point during their life.
“Thank you to Jared Mosley for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to be the leader of a program I cared so much about! I will be forever grateful. You, Connor Smith, and the rest of the administration’s support has been amazing. Also thank you to all the other amazing coaches at UNT who have supported us along the way!
“Lastly, thank you to all the players that have been part of this journey. Winning championships and doing things that have never been done at UNT is something we will never forget. But more important than that is the bonds that have been formed that time nor distance can break. None of this happens without you guys. I love each and every one of you!”
