West Virginia is Cutting it Close in Final CBS Sports Bracketology Projection

Maybe the Mountaineers will be sweating things out.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 11, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) shoots during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) shoots during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Selection Sunday is finally here, so after today, there won't be any more bracketology projections, predictions, or what have you until the way-too-early look at 2025-26 when this year's NCAA Tournament is over.

West Virginia could have entered today in a relaxed state of mind if they were able to just take care of the worst team in the Big 12 Conference, Colorado, in the second round of the league tournament. Instead, they find themselves in a little bit of an uncomfortable situation, although they'll likely make the field.

According to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm's final projection, the Mountaineers are a candidate to play in the First Four in Dayton, meaning they are one of the last four teams to receive an at-large bid. Palm has WVU pegged against San Diego State, with the winner advancing to play the No. 6 seed in the South region, Memphis.

Palm's South Region projection

West Virginia University guard KJ Tenner
West Virginia University guard KJ Tenner / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

1. Auburn vs. 16. St. Francis (PA)/Alabama State

8. UCLA vs. 9. UConn

5. Marquette vs. 12. McNeese

4. Oregon vs 13. Akron

6. Memphis vs. 11. West Virginia/San Diego State

3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Troy

7. Missouri vs. 10. Utah State

2. Michigan State vs. 15. Norfolk State

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

