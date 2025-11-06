How to watch West Virginia vs. Campbell: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Mountaineers Now

Getting you set for tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Fighting Camels.

For the second time in three nights, the West Virginia Mountaineer hoopers will take the floor at Hope Coliseum. Tonight, they'll square off with the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (1-0) vs. Campbell (0-1)

Date/Time: Thursday, November 6th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network

Players to Watch:

DJ Smith (Campbell): In the Camels' loss to Wisconsin, Smith led the way with 23 points on 8/15 shooting, including 4/10 from three-point range. Last season at Robert Morris, he averaged over nine points per game and scored eight against the Mountaineers in the season opener against DeVries' squad.

Treysen Eaglestaff (WVU): The North Dakota transfer went 0/3 from the field in the season opener, which certainly played a part in WVU's offensive struggles. He was also relatively quiet in the Mountaineers' exhibition, so he's due to have a breakout night.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

West Virginia enters tonight's game as 15.5-point favorites, which seems about right considering how much the Mountaineers' offense struggled in the opener against Mount St. Mary's. It's going to take some time for this group to find its groove, and it may night happen just two nights after a poor outing. The over/under for this one is 140.5.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Home/Basketball