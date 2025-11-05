Tulane Commit Planning to Take Visit to West Virginia Later This Month
West Virginia safeties coach Gabe Franklin is in pursuit of a flip, having recently sent out an offer to 2026 Tulane commit Myrone Jean (6'4", 170 lbs) out of Lake Wales, Florida.
Jean informed me shortly after receiving the offer that he is planning on taking a visit to Morgantown at the end of the month to be in attendance for the Mountaineers' regular season finale against Texas Tech.
The big, yet speedy safety has recorded 60 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, eight passes defended, and four interceptions in 10 games this season. Others who remain in the picture include East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, and Marshall.
The scout report on Jean
Jean primarily plays the free safety position, where he often forces opposing quarterbacks to look away from the middle part of the field. Has great anticipation and will jump routes well before the ball is thrown when the quarterback rolls and cuts off half of the field. For his size, he can absolutely fly. He ran the 200-meter dash last spring at 21.46 seconds, which is a good indication of how well he can scoot.
Jean isn't just a finesse, athletic safety who covers sideline to sideline. He also plays a physical brand of football that leads me to believe that playing the nickel/sam spot in Zac Alley's defense at West Virginia could be a possibility, depending on how his body fills out.
The Mountaineers have three safeties currently committed and are looking for one more to replace the decommitted Aaron Edwards, a JUCO product.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
