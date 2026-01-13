How to watch West Virginia vs. Houston: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

It's one thing to beat a top 25 team at home. It's another to beat a top-10 team on the road just days after taking down a ranked foe. Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers are hoping to achieve that later tonight when they take on the Houston Cougars.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (11-5, 2-1) vs. Houston (15-1, 3-0)

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 13th, 8:30 p.m. EST

Where: Houston, TX — Fertitta Center (7,100)

TV/Streaming: FS1

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

C Harlan Obioha (WVU): If Obioha matches the production he put up against Kansas, the Mountaineers will have a chance to pull off a stunner. Should that physicality and confidence not show up, it's going to be an uphill battle all night against a defense that really likes to get after it.

G Kingston Flemings (HOU): The true freshman is one of the most dynamic guards in the country. He leads the team in assists (5.1 per game), while being a close second in scoring, averaging 15.1 per night on 52% shooting, including 40% from downtown.

As you would expect, the Mountaineers are going to enter this matchup as massive underdogs. Currently, Houston is favored by 13.5 points. Since hiring Kelvin Sampson, the Cougars have won roughly 87% of their games at home. The over/under for this one is 128.5, which is to be expected for a game featuring two defensive-minded teams.

