A Pair of Mountaineer Offensive Linemen Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia University offensive linemen Brandon Homady and Mickel Clay entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, according to Keenan Cummings of Rivals/On3.

Homady appeared in 11 games last season for the Mountaineers as a true freshman, providing depth along the offensive front. The Cleveland, Ohio, native arrived in Morgantown after a decorated prep career at Padua Franciscan High School, where he earned All–North Coast Conference First Team and All–Northeast Lakes District honors as a senior.

Clay saw action in four games last season for West Virginia and brings a more extensive starting background from his previous stops. Prior to transferring to WVU, Clay played at North Alabama, where he developed into a reliable presence at right tackle.

In 2024, Clay started all 12 games at right tackle for the Lions, allowing just three sacks on the season. As a sophomore in 2023, he appeared in eight games with three starts at the same position, and as a freshman in 2022, he played in nine contests along the offensive line. Clay began his collegiate career at DuPage College during the 2020–21 seasons before moving to the FCS level.

West Virginia has signed five offensive lineman during the portal window - OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming).

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, WR Rodney Gallagher, WR Christian Hamilton, WR Jordan McCants, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Asani Redwood, BAN MarShon Oxley, BAN Keenan Eck, BAN Curtis Jones Jr., LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, LB Ben Bogle, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR TaRon Francis (LSU), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), TE Josh Sapp (Clemson), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy.

