Mountaineers Reel in Another Tight End from the Transfer Portal

The West Virginia University football program added another tight end through the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday evening, as Mississippi State transfer Cam Ball pledged to the Mountaineers, according to Max Olson of ESPN.

Ball brings Power Four experience to Morgantown after spending the past two seasons in the SEC. Last season as a redshirt junior, he appeared in 12 games with four starts for Mississippi State, finishing the year with two receptions for 12 yards. His first career start with the Bulldogs came on Oct. 4 at Texas A&M.

In 2024, Ball played in all 12 games but did not record any offensive statistics. His role was largely centered on special teams, while also earning limited offensive snaps in three contests. He made his Mississippi State debut in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Prior to his time in Starkville (MS), Ball began his collegiate career at Buffalo. He appeared in 10 games with six starts, recording eight receptions for 82 yards. He posted a career-long 32-yard reception and turned in his most productive outing against Louisiana, where he hauled in two passes for 51 yards. He made his first career start against Akron and logged receptions in games against Wisconsin, Liberty, and Central Michigan.

The Glenn Dale, Maryland, native redshirted during his true freshman season in 2022 at Buffalo, seeing action in one game

Ball has one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR TaRon Francis (LSU), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), TE Josh Sapp (Clemson), TE Cam Ball (Mississippi State), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy.

