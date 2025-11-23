How to watch West Virginia vs. Xavier: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
This afternoon, West Virginia will wrap up play in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic in a consolation game against the Xavier Musketeers. WVU fell 70-67 to Clemson in heartbreaking fashion, while Xavier also lost narrowly, 78-77, to Georgia.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (5-1) vs. Xavier (3-3)
Date/Time: Sunday, November 23rd, 3:30 p.m. EST
Where: Charleston, SC — TD Arena (5,100)
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
F Jovan Milicevic (XAV): West Virginia had some trouble with the length and size of Clemson's bigs, so it'll be interesting to see how they handle Milicevic. So far this season, he's averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 44% from three-point range.
Brenen Lorient (WVU): Lorient has been fairly quiet offensively in his last three outings, and his only made field goal against Clemson was the dunk he had at the end of the game, where he should have passed out to a three-point shooter. How does he bounce back from that blunder?
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is currently a 6.5-point favorite, which seems to be around the right number, especially for a team having its first bout with adversity. Xavier hasn't blown anyone away, but they have played much better in their last two games. The over/under is 140.5.
