Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Comfortable Win Over TCU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-11, 8-9) got back in the win column on Tuesday night, taking down the TCU Horned Frogs, 73-55, earning a split of the regular season series.
Here are a few of my thoughts from tonight's game.
Impressive energy
After a sloppy and slow start, I began to question what version of the Mountaineers we would see. With it being a late-night midweek tip, there was a much smaller crowd on hand, and they had to provide the energy themselves. Once they were able to knock down some shots, the switch flipped. It was very apparent that this team knew what was on the line tonight.
Best all-around performance for Buck?
You know what you're getting on a nightly basis from Sencire Harris defensively. He's going to be up in your grill, playing smothering defense, making life hell for opposing guards. Offensively, well, it can be a bit of an adventure at times, to put it nicely. He takes some very low-percentage shots and not ones that are bad looks, but for him, they are of the variety that he knows he should pass up. He needs to do a better job of driving the basketball - and under control, I might add - which he did tonight. If they can get that offensive version of Sencire Harris more often, production on that end will improve.
Big game Joe
Yes, I know this wasn't a ranked team the Mountaineers were playing, but it was one they absolutely had to have. Every time West Virginia needs to snap a losing skid or has to recapture some momentum within a game, Joseph Yesufu comes through with a huge spark off of the bench. Earlier in the year, he struggled to find a role and in some games, saw very little action. Darian DeVries needed a shot in the arm offensively and it's safe to say the veteran guard has delivered since moving into his expanded role.
