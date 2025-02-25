Rich Rod Doesn't Appear Concerned About Jahiem White's Future at West Virginia
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez made a great decision by rehiring Chad Scott to be the Mountaineers' running back coach. Unfortunately, it didn't end up playing out as expected due to the Texas Longhorns giving Scott a call and offering him an opportunity he quite simply couldn't pass up.
This day and age, players are so connected to their position coaches and the initial concern from Mountaineer fans was that star running back Jahiem White would jump in the portal. Obviously, the portal is closed right now and won't open until April, but it doesn't appear White has any plans on leaving the Old Gold and Blue.
On Tuesday, Rodriguez was asked at his press conference if he has had any conversations with White since Scott's departure in regards to his future. His answer didn't reek of concern whatsoever.
“Coaches come and go. These guys, they’re going to get attached to their position coach, but hell, if all these guys aspire to be pro guys, they’re probably going to change position coaches every one year or two, and their teammates change. Jahiem is a veteran guy, a really good player. He’s banged up right now with his knee, but he’ll be fine. I’m excited about what he can do. I think he can have a great season.”
Rodriguez also shared a small update on the search to replace Scott, noting that something should be finalized in the near future. In the meantime, senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett is helping Noel Devine out with the running backs.
