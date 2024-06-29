Injury Updates Provided on Tucker DeVries, Joseph Yesufu
WVU men's head basketball coach Darian DeVries recently appeared on 3 Guys Before the Game and discussed a variety of topics from roster and staff construction, life in the portal, and injuries.
Shortly after Drake's exit from the NCAA Tournament, Tucker DeVries underwent successful shoulder surgery and has spent the last handful of months rehabbing. His father provided the latest on his status.
“His rehab is coming along great. He’s doing everything. 5-on-0, workout-wise just skill stuff, just hasn’t been able to do any of the contact stuff yet. We’re hoping about the middle of July, mid-late July that he’ll be fully cleared and maybe get a week or two in before we break for the summer.”
When asked if he is expected to participate in the team's trip to Italy, DeVries responded, “I would think so right now, but we’re not going to push it if he’s not ready. I think the biggest thing is if he has a week or two of practice and he’s fully healthy, there’s no reason not to.”
As for guard Jospeh Yesufu, he saw his season cut short due to a hip injury at Washington State and has a bit of a longer road ahead of him.
"I wish he was healthy right now, but he's not. I think his experience of knowing the system and things is going to help him come back quicker. And he's probably looking at more of a fall timeline where he comes back."
Yesufu played the first two years of his career for DeVries at Drake before transferring to Kansas.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Jesse Edwards Signs with the Timberwolves
Big 12 Basketball Schedule Matrix Released