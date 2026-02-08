Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Sunday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers will break out the new coal rush uniforms for their matchup with No. 13 Texas Tech, hoping the new threads bring them some luck.

How could this one play out? Here are my picks for today's game. Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Texas Tech -4.5

Prediction: Before I opened up the FanDuel app, I guessed this would be a 4.5-point spread. Yeah, that's cool and all that I hit it right on the head, but it doesn't help me a ton in which way I'll lean. Yesterday in our score prediction article, I picked the Red Raiders to win by 10. This morning, I woke up feeling a little more optimistic about West Virginia's chances. I'll stick with my gut and assume Texas Tech shoots the cover off the ball, per usual, and the Mountaineers just don't have the necessary firepower to match scores and get into an up-and-down game.

Over/Under: 136.5

Prediction: Over.

Texas Tech typically plays good defense under Grant McCasland. This year, however, they are a little vulnerable on that end of the floor. The Mountaineers should be able to create some good looks, and maybe for the first time in seemingly forever, they connect on a high percentage of those shots. The dynamic scoring duo of JT Toppin and Christian Anderson is going to be a handful for West Virginia, and if both of them get going early, this thing may fly well over the total.

Tip is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

