KJ Tenner's Perspective on Life Shows He's Not Your Ordinary True Freshman
When Darian DeVries was named the next head coach of the West Virginia men's basketball program, there was an expectation that a few of his players and/or commits from Drake would make the transition with him. Aside from his son, Tucker, the only other Drake connection he brought over was incoming freshman guard KJ Tenner.
Despite being listed at a generous six-foot, 166 pounds, Tenner is more ready for Big 12 basketball than his size would indicate. He's smart, shifty, quick, and plays with an edge on the defensive end of the floor. It will take some time for Tenner to be one of the key cogs, but in terms of maturity, he's already well beyond his years.
He displayed that in a press conference between the Robert Morris and UMass games by providing a high-quality answer about feeling so comfortable talking to the media as a true freshman.
“I am who I am. I’m not going to change regardless of what’s going on and I’m just a pretty calm person. I don’t get too emotional. I’m not emotional on the court. You’re just going to see me smiling because I have this saying that if I’m alive there is no such thing as a bad day. Somebody didn’t wake up today. I have another opportunity to attack my dreams and do something new. This is who I am and this is who I will always be, regardless if I have a terrible game or a great game. I will be the same regardless.”
Having this level of maturity and understanding that nothing is handed to you is rare for someone his age. This trait alone will help lead to more success early in his career while his basketball skillset is still being developed.
