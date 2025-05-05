MAILBAG: Braydon Hawthorne Update, Alabama Series, Press Box, D-II/JUCO + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @SSN_Eagles:
Q: Is there any update on Braydon Hawthorne? Is there still a chance we get the number 1 player in WV?
A: Things have been kept close to the vest with this one. I get the sense that Hawthorne is headed elsewhere, but I wouldn't completely rule out West Virginia. He visited Duke over the weekend, and if it's not the Blue Devils, it's likely Kentucky or Virginia Tech. The Hokies wouldn't have any chance in this battle if it weren't for Chester Frazier. I do know he has a strong relationship with him, and they're doing everything they can to land him. The fact that he's been in contact with Ross Hodge and the new staff is a positive sign. How much of one, though? Hard to say.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: How many more guys do you see Rich Rod adding to the football team? It seems like we keep contacting guys just to have to cut some more lol
A: At least a handful. Limiting the roster to 105 is not an official ruling just yet, and U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken, who is presiding over the case, didn't seem too gung-ho about a big one-time cut down to 105. It feels like she wants it to be a multi-year process to reduce the number of cuts, which is honestly the right thing to do. If 105 happens, then yeah, Rich Rod is going to have to send more kids packing. It's a brutal way of thinking, but you'd rather have too many players and be forced to cut than not have enough quality players and get stuck.
From @The_Bald_Eagl:
Q: How is the bball team doing...and how is the progress coming towards high school recruits - tons of ground to make up.
A: Things have been quiet lately, but a second wave is coming. I would expect much of the roster to be in place within the next two and a half weeks. There is a dead period coming up, which runs from May 21 to June 1. I assume that Ross Hodge would like to get his top targets on campus before that period begins.
From @EERSBeers:
Q: What do you need to see this year to have faith we’ll win against Bama next year?
A: My mind has not even thought about Alabama once, to be honest. In this day and age, it's difficult to know what the makeup of the roster will look like from year to year. Who knows? Maybe WVU gets a stacked roster and competes nationally in 2026. Or perhaps they get gutted and have to retool. I can't answer this with conviction until this time next year. That being said, seeing this team take on the identity of its head coach and playing the style of ball that he preaches daily is what I'm looking for. If they buy in, I'm convinced anything is possible.
From @WVUMOTOWNDOWN:
Q: Any update on ever updating our press box? It’s bothered me for years. It’s so outdated and undersized compared to almost every other Power Five stadium in the country. It’s a concrete box eyesore and needs a facelift or to be torn down and replaced.
A: The exterior certainly isn't a thing of beauty. The interior, however, is in pretty good shape. There's plenty of space and nothing is falling apart. Comparing it to some of the others I've been in, it's the last thing that needs to be touched. I do agree that a brand new one would be better on the eyes, but the money needs to go more into facilities and to the roster more than ever. As long as it functions, I highly doubt they're going to completely redo our view in the sky. Dressing it up is more likely, similar to what they did with the player posters on the columns of the stadium in the concourse.
From @WVwings:
Q: Is the Alabama series still a go?
A: For now. I know Wren Baker would like to find a way to work it out and patch the gap that exists with the Backyard Brawl, but he needs both programs to be on board. If the SEC goes to nine games in league play, then that puts the WVU matchup in the air. Do they really want to play nine SEC games plus West Virginia? Doubtful. If Pitt could axe its Sept. 12 game against UCF, then WVU can attempt to play the game then and move UT Martin to Sept. 5. A lot of moving pieces and not a whole lot of time left to get things shifted around.
From John Mace (Facebook):
Q: I mean zero disrespect to Coach(s) or players, that being said, here's my observation, and question (s):
We are acquiring a lot of recruits from JUCO/ DII levels etc... From my "understanding," these leagues are much grittier, and very "hard edged", for the most part, per se. *Do you think that Coach(s) are delving into these divisions for not only NIL savings, but also to gain players that are hungry, and also, may have played a few years at a college level, and can potentially gain those years of eligibility back for playing at this level?
IMHO, it seems like a very smart strategy, for the next few years (gaining players that have played at the collegiate level, gaining years of eligibility back, etc). *However, do you think this influx of new players has the potential to be B12 contenders by 2026?
A: Great question, John. I do think it's certainly a part of the evaluation piece. When you don't have the same financial resources that the big dogs have, you have to find creative ways to land the best talent. Sometimes that's searching for overlooked players or just looking in places those guys aren't looking. Those kids from the lower levels are certainly hungrier because they haven't been given anything. They didn't have the luxury of being able to fly to games, have a nutritionist on hand, have the same treatment options available, or a state-of-the-art weight room. Do I believe they can contend in 2026? Absolutely. To me, that's a realistic timeline. Doing so in year one is a major ask and unfair expectation for the coaching staff.
