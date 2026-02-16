MAILBAG: Tourney Scenarios, Huggins/WVU Relationship Repairable? Run-Out Song + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: To many serious questions lately, how about a fun one? I support the idea that WVU needs a new run-out song for the football team. If we did start using an actual run-out song on a yearly basis, what would be your song of choice?

A: Oh, wow! This one threw me for a loop. I probably spent way too much time thinking about this one just now, and I'm still not sure I have the perfect answer. A few ideas that popped into my head: I'm a sucker for Welcome To The Jungle by Guns N' Roses, God's Gonna Cut You Down by Johnny Cash (stadium can do a clap with it), or maybe even do The Stroke by Billy Squier for it too. I need more time to think on this one, haha.

Q: Scenarios! If WVU finishes out 3-3, they’ll have 19 reg-season wins. 1 win in the Big 12 tournament =20 wins.18-13 reg season + 2 wins B12 tourney = 20 too. Curious if Big12 tournament wins are weighed the same as reg season. And if you think 20 wins equals an automatic NCAA bid?

A: I'm not 100-percent sure 20 gets it done either way. It may if they win 19 in the regular season, but there would still be some doubt. Winning 18 in the regular season, in my opinion, would mean you'd have to make a deep run in the Big 12 tournament. The conference championships don't typically move the needle one way or another for a lot of teams, so you need to take care of business now. That's why I believe if they can somehow reach 21 in the regular season, you remove most, if not all, doubt. Yes, it's a tall task, but it's certainly possible. Take care of Utah and Kansas State, split the TCU/Oklahoma State road trip, get UCF again, and beat a reeling BYU squad, and there you go. A lot easier said than done, of course.

Q: I know it’s probably a little too early for this question, but if we do end up making the tournament, what seed do you think we’ll get, and who would the ideal opponent be in your opinion?

A: You just beat the buzzer! Just kidding. As long as the questions are in before Monday morning, I'll include them! Thanks for another submission! If they make it, I would expect it to be as a No. 10 seed. They'll have enough Q1 wins to avoid dropping any further, and there's an outside chance they'd get in the 8/9 game, but I think you'd rather be a 10 and get the No. 2 seed if you win. As far as the ideal opponent is concerned, I'd lean towards a team that either turns it over a bunch or doesn't have a ton of length. When WVU has the edge on the boards and in the paint, they seem to win. Also, you don't want an elite defensive team. This offense has enough trouble as it is.

Q: Is the relationship with WVU and Bob Huggins repairable?

A: Absolutely. I'm a big believer that no matter how sour a relationship is, things can be patched up if there's a desire for both parties to make it happen. Bob Huggins loves WVU too much, and the university knows how much Huggins has done for them, for it not to be repaired. Will it ever be all sunshine and rainbows? Probably not, but they can certainly get to a place where they can put aside their feelings, knowing that Huggins being around the building is a good thing for WVU.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my poston Facebook.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

One of West Virginia's Remaining Opponents Has Fired Its Coach

Georgia Reportedly Targeting WVU Assistant Larry Knight

Randy Mazey Reacts to His Son's First Career Base Hit as a Mountaineer

Top Pass Rusher in Portal is Considering West Virginia, Several Other Power Four Schools

You Won’t Believe What Emmitt Matthews Jr. Said About This Year’s WVU Teams