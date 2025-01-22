One Thing Each West Virginia Starter Must Improve in the Second Half of the Season
Although we are officially past the halfway point of the 2024-25 season, I wanted to wait until after the Arizona State game to take a closer look at West Virginia's starting five. Improvement doesn't have to wait for the offseason. Strides can be made now and there's at least one thing each member of the Mountaineers' starting five can work on.
G Javon Small - Shot creating
If I'm being completely honest here, this is just nit-picking. Small already does a pretty good job of finding his own shot, even when there's nothing there. But the reality is, he's going to have to become elite at it as teams start to do everything they can to take him out of the game and force the other four on the floor to beat them.
The thing that separates the really good players from the great ones is the ability to still put up big numbers consistently, even when the defense pours all of its attention on you. Tuesday night was really the first game where Small just couldn't get going. I don't think this will become a theme, but he's going to have to fight for every point he gets.
G Sencire Harris - Offensive efficiency
No one expects the defensive-minded Harris to be some elite-level scorer, but he has to offer a little of something on that end of the floor. There are too many occasions where he passes on an open look, be it from three, mid-range, or even near the basket, because he knows scoring isn't a specialty of his.
Shooting from range isn't where it's going to come from, but there are opportunities where he can take advantage of the space teams are giving him and either drive the ball or take a couple of dribbles into a mid-range shot. His shot selection had been below average at best. Way too many contested looks at the rim and passing up on open looks, which plays a part in his 33% shooting percentage from the field.
F Jonathan Powell - Attacking the rim
Powell has been a pleasant surprise and then some. Everyone knew he could shoot it, but I'm not sure anyone expected him to be shooting the three at a near 38% clip this deep into the season. He hits big three after big three, many of which come at a major time of need.
For him to take that next step as a scorer, he's got to be able to put the ball on the deck and score at the rim. That's something that probably won't develop until the offseason, but if he can make small strides in that area, it will eliminate some of the stagnation of the offense.
F Toby Okani - Mid-range jumpers
Okani hasn't been much of a threat from beyond the arc this season, hitting shots at a 26% clip. While he has the ability to knock those shots down, he's probably better off shortening his range. That being said, he's missed a ton of mid-range jumpers, turnarounds, and floaters in the paint lately.
Because of his size and length, many of the shots he takes in that area are high-percentage looks. He's just not knocking them down. Those extra two to three shots going in can help be the difference in a game.
C Eduardo Andre - Physicality in the paint
There are times when Andre has been really impactful as a shot-blocker, but it doesn't show up nearly enough to make up for his lack of physicality. Arizona State's Jayden Quaintance played bully ball on Tuesday night and had a ton of success doing so. Even if Andre can't get his hand on the shot, he needs to be able to affect the angle more.
It's not just a defensive thing either. He could stand to be better on the block offensively and on the boards on both ends. The frame and strength are there. Andre just has to channel it.
