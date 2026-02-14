Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF

Tonight marks the first of two games between West Virginia and UCF, with the Knights making the return trip to Morgantown to close out the regular season.

How will things go down tonight? Here's how we see it.

Schuyler Callihan: UCF 71, West Virginia 65

Not only do the Knights shoot the ball at a high rate, but they also rebound it well, ranking 56th nationally in that department, which is saying something considering they don't have a ton of size in the frontcourt beyond the 7-foot-2 big man John Bol.

The Mountaineers desperately need Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff to make a bunch of shots to have a chance, and considering how things have gone for them offensively as of late, I don't like the chances of that happening, even against this vulnerable UCF defense.

WVU's dreadful offense continues, leading to their 10th loss of the season.

Christopher Hall: UCF 69, West Virginia 67

West Virginia has won two of its last three road games and is in dire need to scrape together as many wins as possible after a brutal home loss to Baylor. UCF is desperate to get back in the win column after returning from a two-game road swing, suffering back-to-back losses, and is looking to avoid its first losing streak of the season.

UCF has dropped two home games this year, dropping the second game of the season to Vanderbilt, and after starting 4-2 in Big 12 play, with the only losses on the road coming against Iowa State and Houston, fell to top-ranked Arizona.

Both teams have had nearly a week to prepare and, as spoken in nauseum by so many head coaches around the league, the margin for error will be slim for both squads. If West Virginia can impose its defense on the Knights, especially at the outset, the Mountaineers can come away with a win. Slow starts have been the thorn in the Mountaineers’ side this season, but the extra preparation may have cured the early-minute blues.

Expecting the Mountaineers to suddenly fix the weighting issues with a little extra practice doesn’t seem practical, especially against a UCF team that’s played so well at home, but there is also the off chance WVU could get off to a hot start on offense – Honor Huff is surely capable of doing so. Nonetheless, the edge likely goes to the Knights, who skate away with a 69-67 win.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF

Can WVU Steal One on the Road? BPI Reveals Their Chances of Taking Down UCF

How to Watch West Virginia vs. UCF: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

What Seed Would WVU Be if the Big 12 Tournament Began Today?

Ross Hodge Believes WVU's Offense Can Snap Out of It if One Thing Happens