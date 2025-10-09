Quick Hits: Freshmen Impressing, Recruiting Strategy, Lineup Consistency + More
Thursday afternoon, West Virginia men's basketball head coach Ross Hodge held a press conference, providing the media a chance to get an idea of how the team is progressing. We've got every notable quote listed below.
Opening statement
“We have a secret scrimmage not this weekend, but the following weekend. Everyone’s looking forward to that, myself included. Guys have been working hard. Pretty healthy for the most part. Other than Jackson (Fields) deal, nothing new. A couple minor things that are just typical of practices, but nothing that should impact us once we start playing games.”
Ballin’ at Woodburn
“I know everyone’s looking forward to that. It’s a great opportunity and another step closer to the season. It’s something that’s unique that can tie the community and the program together and get those guys out in front of Morgantown. It should be an exciting event.”
Thoughts on the freshman class
“They’re willing learners. Mentally, they’re mature. Amir. (Jenkins), DJ (Thomas), Jayden (Forsythe), and Evans (Barning). But Amir and DJ specifically, their ability to process information, take coaching, not take it personal, learn from it, and improve has been good. They’re obviously learning the physicality and the speed, but both those guys have really high IQs and are extremely coachable.”
Building the roster through high school and transfer portal
“A little bit of both. We’re going to be flexible. I still think it is important to have carryover from year to year, so your freshmen are still going to be very important. If you look at a lot of the teams that have had success, specifically in this league, like Houston, they have retained their players and have established a culture. I think it’s important to add a couple of freshmen to each class, hopefully you can retain them so you’re not having to start completely over from a culture standpoint year in, year out.”
If the starting lineup will stay the same
“It can change. I like to try to keep a group starting, if possible. Each year is different. When I was at North Texas as an assistant, two years in a row, we had the same starting five from start to finish. I do think there’s something to a continuity and a rhythm standpoint. We haven’t always started our so-called ‘best players’. Brenen (Lorient) didn’t start for us last year, and he was first-team all-league. It’s a 40-minute game, so it’s about trying to find the right combinations that you know work well together.”
If Brenen Lorient will start, and why he was so good off the bench last year
“I would imagine he would transition into a starting role. Last year, it gave us the ability because he’s so versatile, you could sub him in at the four and go a little bigger, or you could sub him at the five and go a little smaller. It was kind of depending on what the game needed and a way to play differently when he was on the floor.”
If Treysen Eaglestaff’s offense is as good as advertised
“Yeah, with his size, he has the ability to make shots, and he can get on rolls. He’s getting better. He’s a good passer, but he’s improving in that area. Just trying to find that happy medium of being aggressive, working within the framework of what we’re doing, but not just jacking (up shots). He’s not a jacker, and there’s a couple of times in practice, I’m like, dude, just shoot the ball.”
