Ross Hodge Reveals the Two Players Who Could Surprise Fans This Season
Treysen Eaglestaff and Honor Huff. Those are the two names most West Virginia fans know by this point, given their success at North Dakota and Chattanooga, and how heavily they were recruited in the transfer portal.
Beyond those two, the Mountaineers will need significant contributions from the supporting cast in the starting lineup, but also the bench, in order to be an NCAA Tournament team.
Who could those players be? Head coach Ross Hodge named two guys who may be flying under the radar during a recent interview on the Full Court Network.
“Morris Ugusuk played at South Carolina last year, he averaged 6.5 per game, 40% from three. Great length, really good defender. Probably has been as bought in as anybody from the moment he stepped on here. And then Jackson Fields, that was part of an NCAA Tournament team at Troy. They just raved about his intangibles and his locker room presence. He gives you a lot of versatility. You can play smaller with him at the five, or you could play bigger with him at the four, and he can make threes. Both those guys are really good players and incredible people. Some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet and will have a direct impact on winning and both have been part of NCAA Tournament teams — Morris as a freshman and then Jackson last year.”
Ugusuk is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard who will have two years of eligibility remaining. He registered double figures six times last season, scoring a season-high 20 points against Vanderbilt, where he went 6/8 from the field and 3/4 from three-point range.
As for Jackson Fields, he'll be entering his final year of college ball, but will unfortunately miss the start of the season as he works back from a wrist injury. The expectation is that he will return at some point in non-conference play, however. In 34 games last season, he averaged 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field and 33% from three-point land.
