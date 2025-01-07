Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Arizona
The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 2-0 welcome the Arizona Wildcats (8-5, 2-0) to the WVU Coliseum Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Schuyler Callihan: Arizona 73, West Virginia 68
West Virginia won the first round, but I've got Arizona striking back and winning in the Coliseum. The Mountaineers have played exceptionally well of late and doing so without Tucker DeVries is impressive, but at some point, it's going to catch up to them. Tonight is that night.
WVU needed overtime to beat Arizona with DeVries, so knocking them off without his offensive production and, apparently, his renowned shot-blocking expertise seems like a tall task. Since they last met, the Wildcats have figured some things out, winning five of six, including wins over TCU and Cincinnati in Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers have played extremely well in the first half in each of their two Big 12 games but saw their offense dry up in the second half, having to rely on their defense to get them to the finish line. They'll need both ends of the floor working tonight to get the win, and I don't know if they'll be able to avoid the second half slump offensively.
Wildcats get their payback.
Prediction record: 10-3
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 75, Arizona 73
West Virginia already notched a win against Arizona at the Battle 4 Atlantis midseason tournament in the Bahamas, dropping the Wildcats to 3-4 on the season. Since then, Arizona is 5-1 and have begun Big 12 play 2-0, including an upset win at Cincinnati on Saturday.
West Virginia forward Tucker DeVries scored a game-high 26 points but has since missed the last five games due to a shoulder injury, and forward Amani Hansberry is working his way back from injury after missing the upset win at Kansas last week but got back on the floor Saturday against Oklahoma State.
The matchup pins two of the best guards in the league. Caleb Love has led the Wildcats in scoring in three of the last four games, averaging 23.0 ppg, while WVU guard Javon Small leads the conference in scoring at 19.5 ppg.
The Mountaineers have continued to find ways to win despite significant injuries and are on a seven-game winning streak. Naturally, getting the Wildcats at home in the second meeting favors WVU but a bloodthirsty Wildcats team is eager to get back in the national spotlight.
West Virginia has yet to lose at home and I don’t expect them to lose Tuesday night, despite the Wildcats turning around their season. It will be another battle but Small and the Mountaineers get it done in the end behind a stingy defense 75-73.
Prediction record: 9-4
