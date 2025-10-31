Injury Report: Malik Agbo Trending in the Right Direction, Khalil Wilkins Downgraded
A little bit of good news, a little bit of bad news for West Virginia was revealed in Thursday night's injury report for this week's game versus No. 22 Houston.
Thursday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, OL Kimo Makane'ole, S Julien Horton, S Jordan Walker
QUESTIONABLE: QB Khalil Wilkins
PROBABLE: OL Malik Agbo, WR Preston Fox
Houston
OUT: WR Devan Williams, WR JayShon Ridgle, DL Quindario Lee
QUESTIONABLE: RB Stacy Sneed, OL Jason Brooks Jr.
My two cents:
Some great news for West Virginia when it comes to the offensive line. Right tackle Malik Agbo has been upgraded from questionable to probable, meaning there's a chance he could not only be available but potentially notch his second straight start. He needs to continue to log reps for next season, and in pass protection, he held his own a week ago. Everyone has their eyes on Scotty Fox and rightfully so, but having Malik Agbo and Donovan Haslam in the lineup is huge for the future, even if they don't play well. You need to find out what they can/can't do and if they can be a starter in 2026.
Unfortunately, however, Khalil Wilkins has been downgraded from probable to questionable. Having Wilkins available will give Rich Rodriguez the confidence and freedom to open up a segment of his call sheet with the QB run game. If it's just Max Brown that's healthy, Rodriguez is going to be hesitant to go deep into that section, if at all. It wouldn't be all that surprising if we see another heavy passing attack, given the situation. If it is just Fox and Brown, that leaves walk-ons Scott Kean and Max Anderson as the possible third quarterback.
The next injury report will drop tonight at approximately 10 p.m. ET. West Virginia and Houston will release their final injury reports 90 minutes prior to kickoff (10:30 a.m.).
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
This Week's WVU Uniform Combo is the First Set to be Worn Twice This Season
West Virginia is One Step Closer to Landing Prized Top 25 Recruit
WVU QB Scotty Fox Draws an Interesting Comparison to NFL Rookie
Injury Report: Possible Changes Coming to the O-Line and Help on the Way at QB for WVU
The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Houston Preview + Prediction