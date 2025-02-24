West Virginia 105-Man Roster Projection: Pre-Spring Ball Edition
There are currently 108 players listed on West Virginia's football roster, but more are on the way.
Five transfers will make their way to Morgantown later this offseason (WR Jeff Weimer, OL William Reed, EDGE Keenan Eck, EDGE Adam Tomczyk, and EDGE Marshon Oxley) along with the following incoming freshmen: WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jalil Hall, WR Armoni Weaver, OL Phillip Bowser, OL Eidan Buchanan, OL Jahmir Davis, DL Taylor Brown, DL Evan Powell, LB Cameron Torbor, CB Dawayne Galloway, CB Chamarryus Bomar, CB Tyrell Russell, and S Julien Horton.
This puts the roster unofficially at 126. Unfortunately, due to the NCAA's upcoming roster limits, programs will only be permitted to have 105 on the roster, meaning several players will be cut and looking for a new home.
What could West Virginia's 105 look like entering fall camp? Here is our first projection, broken down position by position.
105-man projection (as of 2/24)
Quarterback (5): Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, Max Brown, Khalil Wilkins, Scotty Fox.
Running Back (5): Jahiem White, Tye Edwards, LJ Turner, Trae'von Dunbar, Diore Hubbard.
Wide Receiver (14): Jeff Weimer, Cam Vaughn, Rodney Gallagher III, Jaden Bray, Jarel Williams, Oran Singleton Jr., Brandon Rehmann, Jarod Bowie, Dom Collins, Cyrus Traugh, TJ Johnson, Tyshawn Dues, Jalil Hall, Armoni Weaver.
Tight End (5): Johnny Pascuzzi, Jack Sammarco, Jacob Barrick, Noah Braham, Jackson Accuardi.
Offensive Line (15): Nick Krahe, Walter Young Bear, Kimo Makan'ole, Gavin Crawford, Robby Martin, Cooper Young, Landen Livingston, Wyatt Minor, Brandon Homady, Ty'Kieast Crawford, Xavier Bausley, William Reed, Eidan Buchanan, Phillip Bowser, Jahmir Davis.
Defensive Line (13): Jimmori Robinson, Hammond Russell IV, Edward Vesterinen, Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel, Elijah Kinsler, Asani Redwood, Makai Byerson, Adam Tomczyk, Wilnerson Telemaque, Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Brandon Caesar, Taylor Brown.
Bandit (7): Braden Siders, Curtis Jones Jr., Romando Johnson, Marshon Oxley, Keenan Eck, Obinna Onwuka, Evan Powell.
Linebacker (8): Ben Cutter, Rickey Williams, Chase Wilson, Ashton Woods, Reid Carrico, Caden Biser, Michael Hastie, Cameron Torbor.
Cornerback (12): Devonte Golden-Nelson, Michael Coats Jr., Jacolby Spells, Derek Carter Jr., Key'on Washington, Keyshawn Robinson, Jason Chambers, Jordan Jackson, Zah Jackson, Dawayne Galloway, Chamarryus Bomar, Tyrell Russell.
Nickel (3): Fred Perry, Jordan Scruggs, Zae Jennings.
Safety (11): Jordan Walker, Justin Harrington, Kekoura Tarnue, Israel Boyce, Jason Cross Jr., Chris Henry, Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, Sammy Etienne, Chris Fileppo, William Davis, Julien Horton.
Kicker (3): Ethan Head, RJ Kocan, Casey Stanley.
Punter (2): Oliver Straw, Luke Savino.
Long Snapper (2): Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Upcoming Opponent for West Virginia Fires its Head Coach
Quick Hits: Helping Javon Small, Bubble Conversations, Defensive Concerns + More
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/24
MAILBAG: Replacing Chad Scott, Jaden Bray's Future, QB Battle, Hoops Portal + More