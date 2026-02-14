How to Watch West Virginia vs. UCF: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

West Virginia had their midweek bye this week, so today will be the first time they've been in action since last Sunday as they travel to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights.

Here is everything you need to know about today's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (15-9, 6-5) vs. UCF (17-6, 6-5)

Date/Time: Saturday, February 14th, 6 p.m. EST

Where: Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena (9,400)

TV/Streaming: FS1

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

G Treysen Eaglestaff (WVU): Alright, Treysen, it's time to wake up. In his last three games, he's shot 6/24 (25%) from the floor and 5/16 (31%) from three. For WVU to win on the road, they'll need more efficiency out of him.

G Themus Fulks (UCF): The Knights' second-leading scorer was shut out in their blowout loss to Cincinnati earlier this week, although he only played in 19 minutes and took just two shots. He's a dangerous shotmaker, and I don't see him struggling that mightily two games in a row.

As of this morning, the Knights are favored by 3.5 points. West Virginia on the moneyline is +168, and the over/under for this one is 139.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

What Seed Would WVU Be if the Big 12 Tournament Began Today?

Ross Hodge Believes WVU's Offense Can Snap Out of It if One Thing Happens

Brand New WVU Offensive Depth Chart Projection Featuring a Change Up Front

WVU Five-Star Signee Miles Sadler Delivers Eye-Popping Performance

How to Watch WVU vs. Georgia Southern: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds