Will Neal Brown Return to WVU in 2025? Fans Give Their Thoughts
A 4-4 record entering the month of November is not what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had in mind, but the reality he faces is a troubling one. A poor performance in the final stretch of the 2024 season could cost him his job.
There has been no indication from key decision-makers that a change would be made, but it's safe to assume if the bottom falls out and they go 4-8 of 5-7, it'd be difficult to see the administration allowing Brown to return as head coach in 2025.
While the 3-17 record versus ranked opponents gets tossed around quite a bit, the more concerning stat is that Brown is responsible for three of the program's six losing seasons since 1996. He needs three more victories this season to avoid making it a fourth losing campaign.
The schedule has certainly been a challenge, but the fashion in which those four losses occurred is what's most troubling. They looked as flat as could be against Penn State, blew a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter to bitter rival Pitt, swung and missed on an opportunity to go up two scores against Iowa State early, and gave up explosive play after explosive play in a blowout loss to Kansas State.
The conversation around Brown's job could diminish fairly quickly if the Mountaineers get hot down the stretch. But for now, it's a fair question to ask - is he the right guy for this program moving forward?
So, for this week's fan poll on X, we asked West Virginia fans if they believe Neal Brown will return as the Mountaineers' head coach in 2025. 55.4% voted yes, while 44.6% expect a change to be made.
