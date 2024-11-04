Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Robert Morris
The West Virginia Mountaineers will open up the 2024-25 season tonight at the WVU Coliseum against Robert Morris.
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -16.5
2-star play on West Virginia (-16.5): These early season games are going to be really difficult to pick because there's so much new with this team and coaching staff. Robert Morris had a bunch of turnover, too, so there's not a whole lot we can go on to make this pick. That being said, I liked what the Mountaineers put on display in their exhibition against Charleston, and I think we'll see a similar result tonight. Maybe not in the final score, but West Virginia should have a comfortable lead for much of the night. Yes, Robert Morris played Villanova tough in their exhibition but this isn't the same Wildcats team that you are accustomed to seeing. They were picked to finish seventh in an 11-team Big East Conference.
Over/Under: 143.5
1-star play on the under: West Virginia will be engaged defensively and will make life pretty difficult for RMU in terms of trying to get open looks. Darian DeVries wants his guys to play with pace and push the ball in transition, but I could see the Mountaineers wanting to slow things down at times and run a methodical offense to really share the ball and gain chemistry and trust with one another. My gut tells me WVU's shooting ability will send this over, but I'm going against it here in the opener. A slight lean to the under.
Record this season:
ATS: 0-0
O/U: 0-0
Overall: 0-0
