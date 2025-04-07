Sencire Harris Thanks Fans, Wishes Things Went Differently at West Virginia
Darian DeVries left West Virginia as quickly as he could and that's something that the fan base will always hold against him. Not only did he leave after just one year, but he essentially admitted to being in talks with Indiana before his first season even ended.
Judging based on some of the reactions from West Virginia's players, they weren't too thrilled with either his decision to leave, the way he handled the situation, or perhaps both. Sophomore guard Sencire Harris tweeted four laughing emojis when DeVries explained his decision to leave on The Jim Rome Show a few days ago.
On Sunday, Harris announced that he would be transferring to Cincinnati, but staying at West Virginia was something he would have liked to do. Shortly after posting his commitment, Harris made a brief post on X, handling his exit with class.
"Man, I just wanna give all the thanks to the WVU fans. I’m sorry for the way everything went!! I will always love WVU forever."
In 32 games this season for the Mountaineers, Harris averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. At Cincinnati, he will form a backcourt duo with another former Mountaineer, Kerr Kriisa.
