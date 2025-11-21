Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Clemson
This evening, West Virginia and Clemson will square off in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. The winner of tonight's game will take on the winner of Xavier and Georgia on Sunday in the championship.
My picks for tonight's game are in, using the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Clemson -3.5
Prediction: West Virginia covers.
I'm back-and-forth on who actually wins this game, but regardless, I do see this being a one-score decision either way. Clemson can really fill it up offensively, but they've yet to face a defense as stingy as West Virginia's. Can they be as potent in a limited possessions game, facing a smothering defense? I'm not sure. The Mountaineers are still looking for Treysen Eaglestaff to break through, and if he does, now Clemson has a problem on their hands, especially considering how red-hot Honor Huff was his last time out.
Total: 134.5
Prediction: Under.
Both of these teams can play at a snail's pace if they truly want to. They're methodical and calculated, yet efficient. With both teams burning so much shot clock, this should be a low possessions game, meaning points are going to be at a premium. Unless we have a barrage of free throws, I like this game to be played in the 60s. The under is the pick, but the number feels spot on.
Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to watch West Virginia vs. Clemson: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Big Ten and Big 12 Schools Making Late Effort to Flip WVU QB Commit Wyatt Brown
Signed, Sealed, and Delivered: West Virginia Officially Lands Elite Guard Miles Sadler
Ross Hodge, WVU Officially Signs 'One of the Most Underrated Guards in the Country'
Defensive Anchor of the Future? Aliou Dioum Signs with West Virginia