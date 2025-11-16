PFF Grades and Snap Counts From West Virginia's Loss to Arizona State
With Saturday's loss to Arizona State, the Mountaineers have been knocked out of bowl contention. The grades from Pro Football Focus are in, and for the most part, they're not pretty.
OFFENSE (snap counts)
QB Scotty Fox Jr. - 63.3 (73)
RB Curtis Jones Jr. - 64.7 (14)
RB Diore Hubbard - 58.4 (11)
RB Cyncir Bowers - 57.0 (48)
WR Cam Vaughn - 70.1 (54)
WR Jarod Bowie - 67.4 (29)
WR Jeff Weimer - 64.4 (54)
WR Rodney Gallagher III - 61.7 (25)
WR Justin Smith-Brown - 57.4 (9)
WR Preston Fox - 55.2 (7)
WR Christian Hamilton - 54.8 (14)
TE Grayson Barnes - 59.9 (55)
TE Jacob Barrick - 54.5 (26)
TE Ryan Ward - 50.5 (19)
LT Nick Krahe - 61.4 (73)
LG Donovan Haslam - 60.2 (73)
C Landen Livingston - 60.0 (73)
RG Kimo Makane’ole - 57.6 (73)
RT Ty’Kieast Crawford - 65.5 (73)
DEFENSE (snap counts)
DL Edward Vesterinen - 71.9 (45)
DL Nate Gabriel - 60.6 (23)
DL Corey McIntyre Jr. - 56.9 (22)
DL Devin Grant - 53.7 (46)
DL Asani Redwood - 50.8 (44)
DL Eddie Kelly Jr. - 43.2 (22)
BAN MarShon Oxley - 77.7 (9)
BAN Braden Siders - 59.6 (39)
BAN Jimmori Robinson - 45.7 (20)
LB Ben Bogle - 73.3 (9)
LB Reid Carrico - 68.3 (51)
LB Ben Cutter - 58.3 (21)
LB Chase Wilson - 55.7 (53)
CB Michael Coats Jr. - 68.9 (51)
CB Jordan Scruggs - 55.3 (32)
CB Jason Chambers - 49.4 (55)
N/S Chris Fileppo - 63.6 (6)
N/S Fred Perry - 50.8 (62)
S Kekoura Tarnue - 62.1 (42)
S Derek Carter Jr. - 49.6 (24)
S Israel Boyce - 44.0 (18)
My two cents
Because of just giving up 25 points, it wouldn't seem like the defense didn't play all that badly, but they gave up way too much in the passing game and made a turnover-prone quarterback look like an All-League player. The grades support that with several finishing in the 40s or 50s. Just a bad day for the defense, which was never able to really disrupt the passing game.
Offensively, I completely disagree with the grades handed out there. Way too generous, in my opinion. The Mountaineers averaged 1.7 yards per carry on the ground. Pass protection wasn't all that great either. I'm amazed it isn't 40s and 50s across the board there.
