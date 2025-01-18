Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Iowa State
This evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers will play host to the second-ranked team in the country, the Iowa State Cyclones, while also celebrating Jerry West Day.
Here are my picks for today's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Iowa State -6.5
2-star play on Iowa State (-6.5): It's so hard to go against West Virginia when their back is against the wall because they seem to thrive in that role, especially under Darian DeVries. That being said, Iowa State is one of the best teams in the country, and by far the best all-around group the Mountaineers have seen this season. I can see them hanging around for a while, but once again, tired legs catch up to them late in the second half, and the Cyclones are able to escape Morgantown with a semi-comfortable win.
Over/Under: 137.5
1-star play on the under: All of the numbers are telling me to go with the over, but I'm going with my gut here instead, hence the minimal confidence in the play. I just think that if West Virginia wants a chance at springing the upset, they are going to have to control the tempo of the game and not allow this to get into an up-and-down affair.
Record this season:
ATS: 9-7 (56%)
O/U: 10-6 (62%)
Overall: 19-13 (59%)
