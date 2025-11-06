Starting Lineup for West Virginia vs. Campbell
It's almost time to tip off game two of the 2025-26 campaign, and West Virginia is hoping to put together a better offensive performance on the floor tonight against the Campbell Fighting Camels.
Here's the first five Ross Hodge will send out onto the floor.
G Jasper Floyd
What a debut it was for Floyd against Mount St. Mary's, leading all scorers with 25 points on 9/13 shooting, while also recording four assists and five steals. On a night where the Mountaineers' top scoring threats didn't shoot it well, Floyd stepped up to the challenge and answered the bell.
G Honor Huff
Huff ended up with 16 points in his WVU debut, but seven of those points came from the free throw line. He really struggled to find his rhythm and only had a couple of truly clean looks. I'm sure we'll see Campbell apply a ton of pressure on him tonight as well.
G Treysen Eaglestaff
It's way too early to sound the alarm, but Eaglestaff was not only quiet in the season opener but in the team's exhibition against Wheeling as well. The North Dakota transfer only shot the ball three times and managed to score just one point.
F Brenen Lorient
As good as Floyd was, Lorient may have been the most impressive, largely due to the fact that Harlan Obioha was a non-factor, and they needed him to make up for that lack of production. He chipped in an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double and also recorded a pair of steals.
C Harlan Obioha
A really disappointing outing for the big man in the opener, posting just five points and two rebounds despite having a clear advantage underneath. A big bounce-back performance tonight would be a welcome sight.
West Virginia and Campbell will tip the action off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
