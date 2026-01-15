West Virginia 2026 Signee Requests Release From NLI, Will Play for Another School

Class of 2026 defensive lineman Kamdon "KJ" Gillespie has informed West Virginia On SI that he has requested release from his National Letter of Intent to WVU and will begin his collegiate career elsewhere. WVU is expected to sign off on the move quickly, allowing him to reopen his recruitment.

Gillespie was previously committed to Virginia Tech, but decommitted shortly after the Hokies' firing of Brent Pry and ultimately made a pledge about a week and a half later.

The Mooresville, North Carolina native also reeled in offers from the likes of Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, Delaware, East Carolina, Elon, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Old Dominion, South Florida, Troy, Vanderbilt.

With Gillespie no longer in WVU's plans, that leaves the Mountaineers' defensive line group with the following players: Darius Wiley, Wilnerson Telemaque, Brandon Caesar, Jaylen Thomas, Nate Gabriel, K.J. Henson, Will LeBlanc, Cam Mallory, Yendor Mack, Corey McIntyre Jr., and Taylor Brown.

The transfer portal closes tomorrow for all teams except for Indiana and Miami, who will have a window of their own following the national title game. Schools can, however, host transfers on visits and sign them beyond January 16th. Even before this move took place, WVU's coaching staff had its eye on some defensive line targets in the transfer portal. The expectation is that they will continue to add to that group, especially with Gillespie now out of the mix.

West Virginia's updated 2026 early signing period class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown, John Johnson III

RB: Amari Latimer, Lawrence Autry, Martavious Boswell, Chris Talley, SirPaul Cheeks

WR: Charlie Hanafin, Malachi Thompson, Robert Oliver, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm, Greg Wilfred

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Xavier Anderson

OL: Aidan Woods, Camden Goforth, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Kevin Brown, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya

DL: Carter Kessler, Cam Mallory, Yendor Mack, Jaylen Thomas

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Jeremiah Johnson

LB: Cameron Dwyer, Antoine Sharp Jr., Trey McGlothlin

CB: Makhi Boone, Simaj Hill, Vincent Smith, Rayshawn Reynolds, Da'Mun Allen

S: Jayden Ballard, Emory Snyder, Miles Khatri, S Da'Mare Williams, Rickey Giles, Matt Sieg

