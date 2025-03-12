The Computers Strongly Favor West Virginia in Big 12 Tournament Matchup vs. Colorado
No. 8 West Virginia and No. 16 Colorado will tip off the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Wednesday. The winner will move on to the quarterfinals to take on top-seeded Houston.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), West Virginia has a 69.8% chance of winning and advancing to the next round, while TCU has a 30.2% chance of pulling off the upset for a second straight day.
West Virginia's recent games
The Mountaineers played their way safely into the NCAA Tournament, winning three of their last five games, with their only losses coming to two of the top four teams in the Big 12 - Texas Tech and BYU, both of which were on the road. Last Saturday, Javon Small helped WVU jump out to a massive 27-point lead with 14 points in the game's first nine minutes. Several long scoring droughts in the second half opened the door for UCF, but the Mountaineers found just enough offense to get to the finish line.
Colorado's recent games
The Buffs entered the regular season finale with a horrendous 2-17 record, riding a three-game losing streak. They ended the year with a 10-point win over TCU and then linked back up with the Frogs just three days later in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference tournament. The Horned Frogs led by one at the half, but Colorado jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the second half and held off a late comeback attempt, winning 69-67.
