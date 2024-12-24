Chad Scott Returning to West Virginia
Accoring to Mike Casazza of 247 Sports, West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez will retain assistant coach Chad Scott as part of his staff.
Scott spent the last six seasons under former head coach Neal Brown as the running backs coach and served as the offensive coordinator the last two seasons. He was also named the interim head coach for the Frisco Bowl.
The Mountaineer rushing attack ranked ninth among Power Four schools in rushing yards per game at 192.7 this past season and WVU was one of two FBS teams that has three players who have rushed for 630 yards or more.
Scott will be entering his19th season as an assistant coach. He began his career at Troy before taking jobs at Texas Tech (2010-12), Kentucky (2013-15), North Carolina (2016-18), Louisville (2019), and landed in West Virginia with Neal Brown in 2019.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Contacts TCU QB Transfer, Former Four-Star Hauss Hejny
Between The Eers: Transfer Portal Movement
Former WVU Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore Hired by Rival School
Is WVU the Favorite to Land Jax State CB Transfer Fred Davis II? Here's the Latest