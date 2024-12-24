Mountaineers Now

Chad Scott Returning to West Virginia

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez will return to Morgantown, per report

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott.
West Virginia University offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Accoring to Mike Casazza of 247 Sports, West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez will retain assistant coach Chad Scott as part of his staff.

Scott spent the last six seasons under former head coach Neal Brown as the running backs coach and served as the offensive coordinator the last two seasons. He was also named the interim head coach for the Frisco Bowl.

The Mountaineer rushing attack ranked ninth among Power Four schools in rushing yards per game at 192.7 this past season and WVU was one of two FBS teams that has three players who have rushed for 630 yards or more.

Scott will be entering his19th season as an assistant coach. He began his career at Troy before taking jobs at Texas Tech (2010-12), Kentucky (2013-15), North Carolina (2016-18), Louisville (2019), and landed in West Virginia with Neal Brown in 2019.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Contacts TCU QB Transfer, Former Four-Star Hauss Hejny

Between The Eers: Transfer Portal Movement

Former WVU Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore Hired by Rival School

Is WVU the Favorite to Land Jax State CB Transfer Fred Davis II? Here's the Latest

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football