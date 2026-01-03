Three Quick Thoughts Following West Virginia's Big 12 Opening Loss to Iowa State

Tonight's Big 12 opener went as expected for West Virginia. The Mountaineers were dominated by No. 3 Iowa State, and being without starting forward Brenen Lorient (undisclosed injury) didn't help the matter.

Here are a few of my initial thoughts.

No Lorient, no chance

I didn't think West Virginia had much of a chance with Brenen Lorient available, let alone without him. This team just doesn't have the talent or the depth to be able to replace one of its top three players and expect to be competitive against one of the top teams in the league and country. What we did learn from this game is that DJ Thomas is a little sped up right now. In the first half, he traveled on three straight possessions, but fortunately got away with the first two. He got outmuscled in the paint on both ends, allowing some buckets and not finishing through contact on offense. He did show some flashes late, knocking down a pair of threes, but the game was already out of hand.

Defending the arc...

West Virginia is among the worst teams in the Big 12 in three-point percentage defense, and tonight didn't help those numbers, allowing the Cyclones to sink 13 shots from range. I understand Ross Hodge's defense is designed to try to wipe out paint touches and keep the ball from getting inside, but sometimes the coverage is sucked in too tightly that it allows for open shooters on the perimeter, and rotations can't happen quickly enough.

Where is Obioha?

With tonight's game, that makes it the ninth time in the last ten games that he's failed to reach double digits. The only game he cleared that mark came against the worst team in college basketball, Mississippi Valley State. It's not just a lack of scoring for Obioha either. It's rebounding and defending as well. Unfortunately, it's looking more and more like the Pitt game, where he posted 19 points, six rebounds, and two blocks, was an anomaly for him.

The Mountaineers will return home for their next game against Cincinnati next Tuesday.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Targets Troy Transfer Receiver for Portal Visit

West Virginia Bandit Keenan Eck Enters the Transfer Portal

WVU Set to Host All-OVC–Big South Edge Rusher

West Virginia to Host Intriguing Transfer Linebacker for Weekend Visit

West Virginia Extends Offer to 115-Tackle JUCO All-American Defensive Back