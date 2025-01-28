Pitt Takes Jab at West Virginia in 2025 Football Schedule Release Video
One of the greatest things about college sports is the passion that lives within every rivalry. In the Backyard Brawl, there's no shortage of hate between West Virginia and Pitt fans, nor is there ever an offseason for it.
On Tuesday night, the ACC released the full schedule for the 2025 football season. As most teams are doing nowadays, Pitt did a creative video that unveils the schedule one game at a time. QB Eli Holstein and a few players went to Caliente Pizza & Draft House to whip up some orders, each of which had a theme or name that resembled a team on the schedule.
I'll admit, the whole time, I was looking out for some dig at West Virginia, but they snuck it in at the last second. One of the players answered the phone, confirming an order for a "Mountaineer special," and then the camera panned away for a few seconds and onto others making food. The camera came back, and the player, still on the phone, tells the customer that the price will be $13.09.
That is, of course, the score of the 2007 game that knocked West Virginia out of a national championship appearance. It would also be the final game that Rich Rodriguez coached before taking the Michigan job, creating a nasty breakup between the two sides.
Now, everything has come full circle. Rodriguez is back as the Mountaineers' head coach, and his first game against an FBS team comes against those very Pitt Panthers in Morgantown on September 13th....9/13.
