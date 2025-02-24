Upcoming Opponent for West Virginia Fires its Head Coach
With just four games remaining in the 2024-25 season, the Utah Utes are parting ways with head coach Craig Smith, according to multiple reports. Known college basketball insider Jeff Goodman first reported the news.
Why is this relevant for West Virginia fans? Well, two reasons, really.
Firstly, the Mountaineers will be heading out to Utah this weekend for a two-game road trip, starting with BYU on Saturday before hopping over to Salt Lake City to face the Utes on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers won the first matchup in Morgantown earlier this season, 72-61.
This means Darian DeVries will be coaching against an interim head coach, and that person could ultimately end up being the man who led West Virginia last season, Josh Eilert. The longtime WVU assistant went 9-23 in his one and only season on the job, taking over a very challenging situation following the departure of Hall of Famer Bob Huggins.
The Utes are currently 15-12 (7-9) on the season and still have an outside shot of making the NCAA Tournament. As of today, they're ranked 73rd in the NET but have some opportunities to bolster its resume down the stretch with matchups against Arizona, West Virginia, and BYU, in addition to the Big 12 Conference tournament.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Quick Hits: Helping Javon Small, Bubble Conversations, Defensive Concerns + More
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/24
MAILBAG: Replacing Chad Scott, Jaden Bray's Future, QB Battle, Hoops Portal + More
West Virginia's Five Biggest Question Marks Heading Into Spring Ball