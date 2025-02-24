Quick Hits: Helping Javon Small, Bubble Conversations, Defensive Concerns + More
Monday afternoon, West Virginia head basketball coach Darian DeVries met with the media to further discuss what went wrong in the loss to Texas Tech on Saturday while looking at what needs to change in the future.
What’s taking place when the defense isn’t playing as well
“I think it’s been a variety of things at times. The other night, I thought we guarded Tech really well in the first 15 minutes of the game, and sometimes, it has as much to do with our offense as our defense, but in this particular case they got in transition and that hurt us. And then the second half, they really hurt us inside and in the interior. That was a Texas Tech strength of what they do. There’s been other games where maybe we put them at the free throw line too much or they get downhill and get into our paint. It’s been a combination of things but when our defense is good, typically we’ve been right where we need to be.”
If he talks about the NCAA Tournament or bubble with the team
“Our only communication with our team is that you’re playing for something right now. And right now, if the season ended today, most people would agree that we’re in the tournament. We’ve just got to continue to do our part and know that these are meaningful games and find ways to try and continue to put wins up there. Our next goal is to try to do that against TCU.”
How the gameplan has changed with Javon Small getting so much attention
“Our approach has been the same as far as hey, we need to you to continue to be aggressive as a scorer, as a playmaker. We’ve had to try to adjust some of our offense to get him on then move a little bit so teams get him off the ball to get it back to him. We’re trying to get it where the defense has to chase him a little bit more and we can create an advantage for him. At times it’s been good for us, at times it’s been really hard for us to get him some shots because he is commanding so much attention. I think he’s handled it very well.”
Getting Toby Okani back on track offensively
“I don’t think it’s just Toby, it’s whenever we get that second and third guy, that’s a huge deal for our offense. Whether it be Joe (Yesufu), JP (Jonathan Powell), or Toby or Amani (Hansberry) - whoever it may be - just getting a combination of guys where they’re getting us eight to twelve points makes such a difference for us. That’s why we continue to try and find those guys shots and keep them confident. I think when Toby’s at his best, he’s getting a little bit of everything. He’s getting us an offensive rebound, he’s getting us a post up, he’s getting in transition - that’s what makes him so effective.”
