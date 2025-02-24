MAILBAG: Replacing Chad Scott, Jaden Bray's Future, QB Battle, Hoops Portal + More
With spring football set to begin on Tuesday, this week's edition of the West Virginia On SI mailbag is dominated by football questions.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: What do you think WVU needs to do this time around to beat TCU at home on Tuesday night?
A: Defend without fouling. I mean, we could spend all day talking about making shots and whatnot, but in some ways, it's a bit of a moot point. This team has to win because of its defense, and in games where they aren't connected or have spells where they are giving up easy looks, it spells trouble.
I'm aware that TCU benefitted from more than a handful of calls in the first matchup, but West Virginia also put themselves in a bad position and tried to compensate by reaching and grabbing. That's what allowed that game to turn in Fort Worth.
From @jon_helman:
Q: Since Chad Scott has left, who do you think will replace him as RB coach? Any ideas or people you are hearing about?
A: No names in particular that are concrete. I've heard a couple of names get kicked around, but not enough to throw on here and publish. I do think it will be an external hire, however. Pat White and Noel Devine are already on staff, and would make sense to move into that role, but I don't see that happening, barring some major changes in the search.
From @QuolffLord:
Q: Of the players that can return to next year's WVU's basketball team, who do you think will return?
A: I'll be honest: I think all of the key pieces return. I know there's been some folks on X that feel like Jonathan Powell could hit the portal, but I don't feel that way whatsoever. He's already starting; he'll be an even bigger piece next year, and WVU has the resources in place to keep a young player like him around. Ofri Naveh and Abraham Oyeadier are the only ones I'm a little unsure of.
From @BallKnower10:
Q: Who’s taking over for Brinkman at LS? Either Macguire Moss or Kaden Seller??
A: Aye, a long-snapper question - I love it! They're athletes, too! I would say Moss. He was considered one of the top long snappers coming out of high school a few years back and has patiently awaited his turn.
Also from @BallKnower10:
Q: Who is QB1?
A: Way too early to tell, and I know this is a popular question, so as always, I'll at least give my thoughts on the situation, which I've done in previous mailbags. Rodriguez believes he can win with Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, and probably even Max Brown, although his numbers at Charlotte were nothing to get excited about. The reality is, Brown was in an atrocious offense where he had absolutely zero chance to succeed and was a bit banged up as well.
If the season were to start next week, I'd lean toward Jaylen Henderson. I think he just offers a little more athleticism than the other two in the race, and he can spin it just as well. My outlook on the battle could change once we actually see all of these guys in action and in this offense.
From @dylantlester:
Q: Have you heard anything about Jaden Bray? Has nothing to lose and a lot to prove - could be huge this year.
A: Nothing in particular, no. The biggest thing for him this offseason is health. If he can stay available, he'll have a chance at being in the rotation. He has a blank slate with a new coaching staff in place, so you're right in thinking he could have a very productive season. The body control, the hands, and IQ are there - he just has to stay healthy and find his role.
